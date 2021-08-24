From Iceland — Famous Reykjavík Cat Keeps Getting Paid By Strangers

Photo by Instagram

Visitors and residents alike of downtown Reykjavík are likely very familiar with Baktus, a cat known to hang out at or near the Gyllti Kötturinn boutique. This cat’s fame is well renowned, and has an Instagram account of over 10,000 followers, giving him more reach than many human influencers.

Fréttablaðið reports that so beloved is Baktus by the locals that many will donate money to him; on one occasion, a customer gave some 110,000 ISK to go to Baktus. Having no use for money himself, proceeds instead go to animals in need.

Haf­dís Þor­leifs­dóttir, Baktus’s closest human companion, told reporters that it is not uncommon for people to want to donate money to Baktus. While she says that Baktus has no need for money, as he is already well cared for, she is also a member of Villikettir, a charity group that helps stray cats and other animals get well and find homes. Therefore, money donated to Baktus goes directly to this cause—and cats aren’t the only ones who get help.

“Animals are often in need of help, and so it can be good to use the money to help people who don’t have the funds for a veterinarian,” Hafdís says. “Baktus and I paid for a dog the other day when his dad didn’t quite have the funds for a surgical procedure.”

By all means, follow Baktus on Instagram, take a cute photo of him and give him pets (if he wants), but bear in mind Baktus is quite well off by cat standards.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.