From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 55 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most In Quarantine

55 new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. Of those, 28 were quarantined at the time of diagnosis. This is the first time since July 31st and only the second time in the current fourth wave of the pandemic that the majority of domestic cases were in quarantine at the time they tested positive.

30 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, six of whom are in intensive care. Of those diagnosed, 32 individuals (58%) were fully vaccinated. Two tourists tested positive at the border yesterday. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 392.4.

On Saturday, 64 domestic cases were reported, 39 of which were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 1,170 people in isolation and 1,988 in quarantine.

While vaccinations do not 100% prevent infection or transmission of the coronavirus, they do drastically reduce the severity of infection and chance of transmission. The general public is advised to install the Rakning C-19 app if they have not already done so, and to update it if they already have.

People are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, wearing a mask when distance cannot be ensured, frequently wash their hands and use hand sanitiser, avoid contact with the immunocompromised and to get tested if they have any suspicion of infection.

Unvaccinated persons or those seeking a booster dose of the Janssen vaccine are welcome to Laugardalshöll from Monday, August 16th through Thursday, August 19th between 10:00 and 15:00. Those who have received invitations are asked to arrive at their scheduled time.

