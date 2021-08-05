From Iceland — Panda Posthumously Awarded Palm Dog At Cannes

Photo by Lukas Ruzicka | Unsplash

Panda, an Icelandic border collie and cast member of recent Valdimar Jóhannsson film, Dýrið, was awarded the Grand Jury Prize for Palm Dog, an alternative award for dogs in film at the Cannes festival.

As Panda died in March of this year, her owner and breeder Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir accepted the award in her place.

“Panda was my first breed,” Elísabet stated to Fréttablaðið. “She had a unique temperament. Was both determined but also gentle and kind. It was possible to teach her everything and nothing could upset her.” This quality made her especially well suited for film, as neither people, nor fog machines or loud noises could daunt or distract her.

Dýrið was not Panda’s first appearance in the industry. In the 2020 Will Ferrell movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, Panda was used off screen to herd sheep and keep them in place for shots.

The Palm Dog has been run for some 20 years alongside the Cannes festival. In winning the Palm Dog, Panda joins ranks with other Cannines like Moses, the dog from Lars von Trier’s Dogville and Dug from Disney’s Up.

