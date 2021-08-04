From Iceland — Vínbúðin Reports Record Alcohol Sales

Photo by Danninja/Wikimedia Commons

State alcohol and tobacco store, Vínbúðin, reports record sales this July.

The holiday weekend has historically been a busy one for Vínbúðin, but records were broken this year when 814,000 liters of alcohol were sold for the shopping weekend alone, representing a 3.6% increase from last year. In total, some 3 million liters of alcohol were sold in July.

Kristján M. Ólafsson, director of sales at Vínbúðin, stated:

“The explanation for the July record is that the weekdays of July this year are arranged so that the biggest sales days for the shopping weekend and the first weekend of July are all in July.”

This explanation implies that the record figures may not be a trend, but instead a coincidence of the calendar.

Either way, skál!

