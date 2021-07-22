From Iceland — National Team Player Gylfi Sigurðsson Released On Bail, Denies Charges

Photo by Helgi Halldórsson | Wikimedia Creative Commons

Icelandic national team footballer Gylfi Sigurðsson was arrested in the UK, where he plays for premier league team Everton, on Friday, July 16th. The charge against him is for a child sex offence.

According to reports from Fréttablaðið, Gylfi has since been released from jail and is currently on bail. His family is reported to be with him for support, but his wife remains in Iceland.

A search of his UK home has since been conducted for evidence, and Gylfi has been moved to accommodations provided by Everton.

Although he is being looked after by his club during the investigation, Everton has confirmed that Gylfi has been suspended from playing.

According to Daily Mail, a spokesman for the club stated:

“We can confirm we have suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation. The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.”

Vísir, reporting from sources at the Daily Mail and the Sun, says that Gylfi has unequivocally denied the charges against him.

More details will be reported on as they arise.

