From Iceland — RVK Newscast #117: The Volcano Begins Erupting Like A Geyser Again

The volcano has undergone a revival and is back to being a fire geyser—for now. Lava spitting from the crater is now reaching about 20 meters high, versus around 200 meters back in May. Pollution from the volcano has led to hazy skies and a mostly sunless summer for the south of Iceland.

Luckily, the impressive defence walls, built to protect Suðurstrandarvegur and some fibre-optic cables, are still withstanding the force—though it is just a matter of time before the defeat by mother nature.

