From Iceland — Valur, Pollý and Bjartmar Offer Walking Tours For A Week

Valur Grettisson, the editor-in-chief at The Reykjavík Grapevine and Bjartmar Alexandersson, an investigative journalist along with the border collie/dachshund mix, Pollý, are going to offer a walking tour in Reykjavík from July 17th to July 23rd. Valur says the reason is that the unexpected reactions to the Reykjavík Grapevine hit show RVK Newscast have had odd side effects, which is that a lot of people have been visiting the office to meet with him (well, Pollý, to be exact).

“Although we are very honoured that anyone wants to have a cup of coffee with us [Pollý, to be exact], our time is both limited and scattered around because of, well, life,“ says Valur and adds: “So we decided to try out doing walking tours, showing people the city, and let them play with Pollý in the meantime. It just makes sense, and she can run 30 kilometres per day, so the guests are actually doing me a favour here.”

Valur and Bjartmar, who co-host with Valur in The Icelandic Perspective, will be showing their guests downtown Reykjavík and going over the views of Icelanders to their history, religion, and just what makes an Icelander. They will also tell the guests a little bit about themselves, and some shocking details about Pollý’s life.

Valur Grettisson is well known for his work as a journalist and a writer and has recently become an unexpected Youtube star through his Reykjavík Grapevine’s Newscast.

Bjartmar Alexandersson is an investigative journalist and was nominated for the Icelandic Press Awards for his writing about environmental issues in 2020. He also has gained international attraction after his writing about Wikileaks.

Pollý is, of course, the star of the bunch, and is almost five years old, and on top of that, she can run 30 kilometres every day.

The booking has started, and you can find the link here. Valur also says that if this turns out to be a success, there are good chances they will keep offering the tours throughout the year and next year.

Here is the link to Reykjavík Grapevine’s booking page: https://gotravel.grapevine.is/grapevine-adventures-meet-newscast-valur-polly-and-bjartmar