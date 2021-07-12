From Iceland — Salmonella Found In Flying Tiger Banana Chips

Photo by Mike Dorner | Unsplash

Banana chips are a great, fun snack to bring along on your next hiking trip, providing a rush of sugar and vitamins when you really need to bang out a couple more kilometers.

But you know what’s not a great hiking companion? Diarrhea, fever and vomiting come to mind!

Fréttablaðið reports that salmonella was found in banana chips sold at the popular discount store, Flying Tiger.

According to Fréttablaðið, Flying Tiger is in contact with customers that may have potentially consumed the chips.

Those who may have purchased the chips are asked to either dispose of them or return them to the store of purchase.

For those not in the know, salmonella is pretty bad news. If you think there’s any chance you have it, probably stop reading this article and get yourself checked out!

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.