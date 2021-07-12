From Iceland — Pagans Growing The Most, Still Largest Non-Christian Denomination In Iceland

Photo by Haukurth/Wikimedia Commons

The Ásatrú Society (Ásatrúarfélagið) is still the largest non-Christian denomination in Iceland, and has also grown the most in terms of sheer numbers between December 2020 and July 2021. This was made public in a new data dump from the National Registry.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Iceland (also known as the National Church) remains the largest religious organisation in the country, with 229,642 members, down by 75 since last December. During the same period of time, the Ásatrú Society grew by 215 members, and now has 5,310 members in all.

Between the National Church and the Ásatrú Society are the Catholic Church (14,699 members, up by 48); the Free Church in Reykjavík (10,009, down by 18); and the Free Church in Hafnarfjörður (7,366, up by 28).

Following the Ásatrú Society, both in terms of number of members and in terms of the greatest growth of members, is Siðmennt, the Humanist Society of Iceland. They have 4,231 members, and grew by 192 since last December.

The full data set of Iceland’s religions and their number of members can be seen here (as a downloadable .xlsx file).

