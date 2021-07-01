From Iceland — Volcano Revives Itself After Fears Of Eruption Ending

Photo by Vísir

Earlier this week, there were fears of the Fagradalfjall eruption coming to an end. A fog had previously disrupted the view of the crater, however, the fog finally cleared. The eruption was finally captured coming back to life Tuesday night, according to Vísir.

Vísir’s webcam was able to catch the revival. Lava explosively poured over the sides of the crater at regular intervals. The webcam portrays some of the volcano’s most glorious moments since its inception over one hundred days ago. The power of each pulse filled the crater with lava, rising over the edges, and flowing through the lava field.

Vísir’s webcam captured the volcano coming back to life Tuesday night:

A six-hour recording was created and sped up, following the eruption from twenty o’clock Tuesday night to two o’clock Wednesday morning:

