From Iceland — Michele Ballarin Under Fire From John Oliver

Photo by Screenshot/RÚV

In a recent episode of Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver put the spotlight on Michele Ballarin, the American businesswoman known for her acquisition of WOW Air.

Oliver highlighted Ballarin’s role in the latest election conspiracy, Italygate, which alleges that Italian military satellites were used to rig the 2020 US election in favor of Biden.

Two US firms, USAerospace Partners and the Institute for Good Governance, have petitioned the government is recent weeks for investigations regarding these claims. Mrs. Ballarin, a former congressional candidate for the US Republicans, is head of both of these firms.

Mrs. Ballarin, now known as Michele Roosevelt Edwards, has had a rather colorful life, including working as a children’s clothing designer and as an advisor in Somali politics. She styles herself as “the mother of Somalia.”

Mrs. Ballarin has been known in Iceland for the last years for her involvement with the now-defunct airline, WOW Air. Regarding the failed airline, Oliver had these words to spare: “It’s terrible; that’s not the point; we don’t have time.”

Mrs. Ballarin was recently featured in an interview with Icelandic media, in which she falsely represented that the estate on which the interview took place was her own. In reference to the incident, Oliver addresses her as “a squatter dressed as Orville Redenbacher’s first wife.”

Check out the clip of the video here!

