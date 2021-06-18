From Iceland — Rescue Teams Rush To Girls In Distress On A Boat In Þingvallavatn

Photo by Landsbjörg

At seven o’clock Friday morning, emergency services received a call from three girls that were having problems on their boat in Þingvallavatn, reports Vísir.

Troubled boat at a lake taking on water

Slysavarnafélagið Landsbjörg (ICE-SAR) explains that the girls were on an inflatable boat that had begun to take on water, causing them to struggle with getting it to shore.

ICE-SAR notes that “All rescue teams in Árnessýsla were called out, along with teams from the capital area, paramedics from the South and Reykjavík and the Coast Guard helicopter and the police.”

Girls arrived at shore safely

Fortunately, the girls were able to make it to shore at around eight o’clock. The girls were very cold and wet from the incident but were able to receive support from paramedics once they had arrived at the shore.

