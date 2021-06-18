From Iceland — Icelandic Tourist Association Calls For Abolition Of Quarantine

Photo by Jeff Hitchcock/Wikimedia Commons

As tourists are returning to Iceland, the rules for entering the country have not been altered much.

Currently, people not vaccinated nor who have had Covid-19 and arriving from risk areas (every country excluding Greenland) must present a negative PCR-test, undergo double testing, and observe a 5-day quarantine. Vaccinated travelers are obliged to undergo a Covid-test upon arrival and must quarantine until the results are received. The rules will stay in effect until July 1st.

American tourists have been in the majority

In recent weeks, Americans have been in the majority of tourists coming to Iceland. According to Bjarnheiður Hallsdóttir, chairman of the Icelandic Tourism Association, Europeans are following the trend. She calls for the abolition of the quarantine rules upon entering Iceland and claims that this measure would bring tourism back in full bloom.

According to RÚV, Bjarnheiður recalls that regulations were going to change on July 1st, with the introduction of a simple screening for everyone, vaccinated or not. Now the rule change has been postponed until at least July 15th, with rules stating that only vaccinated people and children will not have to undergo PCR-testing upon arrival anymore.

Quarantine might hinder tourists from coming to Iceland

Bjarnheiður criticises that the quarantine rule is making it difficult for people to travel, as vaccinations may not be as progressive in other countries as they are in Iceland.

With the Delta-variant of the virus spreading continuously in Europe, it remains to be seen whether the calls for the abolition of quarantine will be heard and followed by the Icelandic government.

