From Iceland — New Billionaire In Iceland, Thanks To Largest Lottery Payout In Icelandic History

New Billionaire In Iceland, Thanks To Largest Lottery Payout In Icelandic History

Published June 10, 2021

Last night a very lucky Icelander won the Vikinglótto – and received the largest amount of money ever won in Iceland. The fortunate person won an astonishing 1,270,806,970 ISK, or slightly less than $10 million USD.

An announcement from Íslensk getspá says that this is by far the biggest win ever in Iceland. Vikinglótto is a cooperation between the national lotteries in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Slovenia, and Belgium.

The biggest win in Iceland – ever

According to RÚV, the won amount is about five times higher than usual. This is due to system changes that were made to increase the chances of big wins. The announcement further states, “There has never been a bigger win in the country, but as far as can be ascertained, this huge win is about five times higher than the second biggest so far.” Another prize from the past has so far run into the tens of millions.

The newly-baked billionaire bought the ticket on lotto.is. In an announcement, Íslensk getspá congratulates the winner and says that they hope to publish further news about the case later. According to Pétur Hrafn Sigurðsson, Getspá’s information officer, the blessed winner is known and will be contacted by phone.

Let’s hope the lotto curse won’t follow that lucky duck.

