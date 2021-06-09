From Iceland — Open Vaccination Days In June Are Cancelled

Photo by Creative Commons

The plans for open vaccination days in June have been dropped. Those who do not want to be vaccinated with the vaccine they have been offered now have to wait until August to receive another vaccination offer.

Big Pfizer day yesterday

Yesterday, it was a big day in Laugardalshöll where Pfizer was on the table. Today, the lines are already long for the second-vaccination with AstraZeneca. Thursday will follow with Janssen. A 102,000 are considered fully vaccinated.

This week, around thirty-seven thousand people will be vaccinated all over the country, according to RÚV.

Sigríður Dóra Magnúsdóttir, medical director at the Capital Area Health Service, states that in the coming weeks, there will be at least three big vaccination days each week. “Then we hope to be able to finish these big vaccinations in the middle of July, ” she states.

In July every adult will have received their first shot

By the beginning of July it is expected that at least each person aged sixteen and above will have received at least one shot. Originally, the epidemiologist had stated that in mid-June open vaccination days should be offered so that people could be vaccinated with another vaccine than what was originally offered. But those plans are now of the past.

“We will not have these open days. So those who do not come now or choose to wait for another vaccine, they have to wait until the autumn,” Sigríður explains.

