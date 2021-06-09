From Iceland — Call For The Banning Selfies By Tourists

Photo by Vísir

Jónas Guðmundsson, a project manager for tourist accident prevention at Slysavarnafélagið Landsbjörg (ICE-SAR), has called for a banning of self-portraits taken by tourists where safe viewing platforms are not possible.

One step too far

Vísir reports that Jónas has felt significant concern in recent cases where tourists have pushed the boundary for an impressive photo too far. During a recent visit to the capital area, Jónas referenced two incidents in the last week where tourists conducted extremely risky behavior for the camera. One of those included two bright yellow rain-jacket wearing tourists that ventured to the edge of Dettifoss. Another incident included a man that stood on a piece of lava rock as lava surrounded him.

Jónas acknowledges that both of these events were by people who clearly set out to push the boundary of safety, all for a photo. We have seen across the world at various tourist attractions that many are willing to do almost anything to capture something unique.

Banning of self-portraits at tourist attractions

He believes that unless safe viewing platforms are developed at certain tourist destinations, then self-portraits themselves should be banned. Jónas explains that it would be up to the rangers to enforce this. Attractions like Fjaðrárgljúfur and Goðafoss have such platforms but Jónas believes there must be change so that viewing from half a mile away isn’t necessary at more tourist destinations in Iceland.

Remember that your photo is already unique enough with you in it, so stay safe out there!

