From Iceland — Help Pick The Name Of A National Park In The Westfjords

The Environment Agency of Iceland is holding a vote for the name of a new national park in the Westfjords. You have the ability to cast your vote now for the name of this freshly protected area.

A new national park

The region in the Westfjords that’s going to be in the new national park boundaries includes Dynjandi, Geirþjófsfjörður, Vatnsfjörður, Surtarbrandsgil, and Hrafnseyri, according to Vísir.

Following the announcement for the creation of the park, the Environment Agency requested name proposals from the public. They selected five names from twenty one suggestions and now help is requested from the public in casting a fitting name for the area; explanations were submitted along with the name proposals.

The final options include:

Vesturgarður – a simple name, descriptive and catchy

Gláma National Park – the name would carry on the name of a glacier that has disappeared, while also referring to the Glámu highlands

Dynjandi National Park – refers to the Dynjandi waterfall

Arnargarður – refers to the population of the eagles in the area

Westfjords National Park

Cast your vote

Now you can help the agency in choosing the perfect name for the park. Whether you’re in Iceland or not, you can make an impact without leaving a trace—really, pack out when you back out!

