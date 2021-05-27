COVID Roundup: Three New Domestic Cases, One Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

Three new domestic case of the coronavirus was detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. One of these people were outside of quarantine at diagnosis.

No people are currently hospitalised with the virus. 328 people are currently in quarantine, with another 39 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 7.1, down from 7.6 yesterday, while incidence at border screening is now at 3.0, up from 2.7 yesterday.

87,815 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of May 27th. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 81,755 vaccinations are underway. 169,570 people have received at least the first dose, while 243,924 have received both shots.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

