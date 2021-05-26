From Iceland — RVK Newscast #105: The New Lava Threatening The Highway

Photo by Art Bicnick

We visited Nátthagi, where the lava is now filling slowly. It’s obvious that the lava will go over the highway in the end, the only question is, how long will it take to reach the road. Also, there was an earthquake in Brennisteinsfjöll (The Sulphur Mountains) but it’s probably just a shift of tension in the area.

