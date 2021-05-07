From Iceland — The Hottest Land In The Country For Sale

Photo by Art Bicnick

Ever wanted a volcano in your yard? The thrilling feeling of waking up and your house might be on its way to be buried underneath flowing, sizzling lava? Well, if you feel addressed – there is good news!

Get your wallets ready – Volcano for sale

An erupting volcano is on the market and ready to be bought!

The landowners of the eruption site in Fagradalsfjall state that the land, or at least part of the land, is offered for the right price. The volcano is 7km in the east from Grindavík and owned by approximately 20 individuals. According to Vísir, two to three buyers have contacted the owners already and made offers to purchase the land of the eruption site. Interest in the purchase of the land has initially sparked after the eruption began on March 19th, 2021.

Sigurður Guðjón Gíslason, chairman of Landeigendafélag Hraun, mentioned in an interview in Stöð 2’s news, “Yes. We are getting inquiries from realtors and various parties. This must be the hottest land in the country right now.”

However, the identities of the people making the offers are not revealed. Some people are willing to buy parts of the land, some others are willing to buy the whole property, according to Sigurður.

It remains to be seen if the eruption site in Geldingadalur will be capitalised and made to be paid for in order to visit. As often heard from tourists, it would be easy to sell them access to the eruption.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.