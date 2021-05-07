From Iceland — Analysing The Rhythm Of The Eruption By Satellite

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Icelandic Met Office have been closely monitoring the eruption since it began and have now been able to use some satellite images to analyse the rhythm of the volcano.

The satellite, Sentinal 2, took this image 13:03 yesterday and in the picture, you can see the fixed rhythm of the eruption with its emissions slowly going south of the country.

Hér er áhugaverð mynd unnin úr Sentinel 2 gervitunglamynd sem tekin var kl. 13:03 í gær. Myndin er svokölluð nær-innrauð… Posted by Veðurstofa Íslands on Thursday, 6 May 2021

The image is a so-called near-infrared image that shows a reflection just outside the visible light of the electromagnetic spectrum.

The report says that such images are used, among other things, to distinguish overgrown areas from vegetation deprivation where the amount of chlorophyll in plants affects the reflection, but that they can be used for many other things, such as this.

