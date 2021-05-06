From Iceland — Hú! The President Is Vaccinated Now

Hú! The President Is Vaccinated Now

Published May 6, 2021

Alina Maurer
Words by
Photo by
VÍSIR / VILHELM

Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, President of Iceland, surely came in style when he got his shot of AstraZeneca this morning in Laugardalshöll. The T-shirt he wore was decorated with the iconic Viking Clap “Hú!”, designed by Hugleikur Dagsson – a famous Icelandic artist. Undoubtedly, a strong statement when getting the first shot of COVID immunisation.

Big decision on what to wear on this historic day

In a conversation with RÚV, Guðni admitted that the T-shirt choice had been a family discussion earlier. He said that he did not want to settle between sports clubs and therefore decided to show up in the Hú-shirt by Hugleikur Dagsson.

Guðni furthermore revealed that he is happy to be vaccinated now but added that the vaccination does not change his summer plans—he intends to travel domestically.

Covid.is states that the vaccine from AstraZeneca will be used today. Nearly 4,000 doses will be used this week. Nearly 40,000 will be vaccinated this week, which is a record.

