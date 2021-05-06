From Iceland — Health Minister Reveals List Of High Risk Countries, Border Policy Goes Into Effect Tomorrow

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Ministry of Health has just released their list of countries considered high-risk areas. This will be used in order to determine which border policies will applies to people coming from which countries, and goes into effect tomorrow.

As reported on the official site of the Ministry of Health:

“Passengers arriving from areas where the 14-day infection rate is 700-1,000 cases per 100,000 must without exceptions quarantine at a quarantine facility while awaiting results from the second test after arrival in the country. Passengers arriving from areas where the 14-day infection rate is 500-699 cases per 100,000 must quarantine at a quarantine facility unless the Chief Epidemiologist grants an exemption. Such an exemption must be applied for at least two days before arrival in Iceland. Those arriving from areas where the 14-day infection rate is below 500 cases per 100,000 can quarantine in a facility of their own choosing provided it fulfils the requirements of the Chief Epidemiologist for home quarantine.”

The list is in Icelandic for now, but the translation is as follows:

Countries or regions where the 14-day incidence is 700 or more per 100,000 population or the incidence is 500-699 per 100,000 population and the proportion of positive samples is 5% or more, or sufficient information about the area or country is not available:

Andorra.

Argentina.

Bahrain.

France.

Cape Verde.

Holland.

Croatia.

Cyprus.

Lithuania.

Poland.

Seychelles.

Serbia.

Spain – mainland.

Sweden.

Turkey.

Hungary.

Uruguay. Countries or regions with a 14-day incidence rate of 500-699 per 100,000 population, an incidence rate of less than 500 per 100,000 population and a positive proportion of 5% or more, or adequate information on the region or country is not available:

Afghanistan.

Albania.

Algeria.

Angola.

Antigua and Barbuda.

Armenia.

Azerbaijan.

Austria.

Bahamas.

USA.

Bangladesh.

Barbados.

Belgium.

Belize.

Benin.

Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Botswana.

Bolivia.

Brazil.

Brunei.

Bulgaria.

Burkina Faso.

Burundi.

Chile.

Djibouti.

Dominican Republic.

Egypt.

Estonia.

Ecuador.

El Salvador.

Eritrea.

Eswatini.

Ethiopia.

Philippines.

Gabon.

Gambia.

Guinea.

Guinea-Bissau.

Grenada.

Guatemala.

Guyana.

Haiti.

Honduras.

Belarus.

India.

Indonesia.

Iraq.

Iran.

Italy.

Jamaica.

Japan.

Yemen.

Jordan.

Cambodia.

Cameroon.

Canada.

Kazakhstan.

Qatar.

Kenya.

Kyrgyzstan.

China.

Congo.

Costa Rica.

Colombia.

Comoros.

Kosovo.

Cuba.

Kuwait.

Laos.

Lesotho.

Liechtenstein.

Lebanon.

Liberia.

Libya.

Madagascar.

Maldives.

Mali.

Morocco.

Marshall Islands.

Mauritania.

Mauritius.

Mexico.

Central African Republic.

Equatorial Guinea.

Micronesia.

Myanmar.

Moldova.

Mongolia.

Monaco.

Mozambique.

Namibia.

Nepal.

Niger.

Nicaragua.

Northern Macedonia.

Oman.

Pakistan.

Palestine.

Papua New Guinea.

Paraguay.

Peru.

Romania.

Solomon Islands.

San Marino.

Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Saint Lucia.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sao Tome and Principe.

Sierra Leone.

Slovenia.

Somalia.

Spain – areas other than the mainland, except the Canary Islands.

Sri Lanka.

Sudan.

Suriname.

Montenegro.

Switzerland.

Syria.

Tajikistan.

Tanzania.

Timor-Leste.

Chad.

Trinidad and Tobago.

Tunisia.

Ukraine.

Uzbekistan.

Vanuatu.

Vatican

Venezuela.

Vietnam.

Germany.

Bear in mind that Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir stated last month that for those who can demonstrate that they have been vaccinated, the same rules as before apply: they will be subject to a simple border screening but are otherwise free to come to Iceland.

This list will go into effect tomorrow, and will remain in place until May 24th.

