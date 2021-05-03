From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Calm Weekend, All Cases In Quarantine

Published May 3, 2021

Vísir/Vilhelm

Four new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. All of these people were in quarantine at diagnosis.

In addition, there were three domestic cases detected on Saturday, and three detected on Friday, with everyone in quarantine at diagnosis in both cases.

Four people are currently hospitalised with the virus. 496 people are currently in quarantine, with another 174 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 39.8, down from 48.5 at the end of last week, while incidence at border screening is now at 2.2, down from 2.5 at the end of last week.

36,376 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of May 3rd. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 73,823 vaccinations are underway. 110,199 people have received at least the first dose, while 146,111 have received both shots.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

