From Iceland — TIP #1: Joe Biden’s Plan To Cut Emissions


TIP #1: Joe Biden’s Plan To Cut Emissions

Published April 30, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The Icelandic Perspective is a new show by The Reykjavík Grapevine where celebrated journalists and long-time friends Valur Grettisson and Bjartmar Alexandersson go over global issues and offer the Icelandic point of view on them.

In this first episode, they play the Scandinavian game Kubbur and discuss Joe Biden’s announcement that the U.S. plans to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 as part of the Paris Climate Agreement. Valur and Bjartmar go over the issue while explaining what Icelanders are doing.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer
Location: Brekkustígur, Reykjavík

