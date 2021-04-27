From Iceland — Þórólfur Guðnason Advises Against Lifting Meeting Restrictions So Soon

Photo by Vísir

Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason does not agree with the new plan to relax meeting restrictions that have just been proposed by the Minister of Health, Svandís Svavarsdóttir.

Sixteen infections were diagnosed domestically yesterday, three of them outside the quarantine.

“We have a lot of people in quarantine who will be diagnosed with infection and these infections that are being diagnosed outside of quarantine are related to these previous group infections that we have been discussing recently, “says Þórólfur.

The current regulations on restrictions expire next week and the plan at the moment is for meeting restrictions to slowly lift as more and more people are vaccinated.

Too soon to be meeting in big groups

In regards to slowly lifting meeting restrictions next week, Þórólfur said “As things stand now, it would not be advisable.

I can not see it. I have been more inclined so far that it needs to be tightened rather than the other. Then it is not time to start relaxing more with these many infections that are being discovered every day.

As I have said, I welcome the fact that the government has its plans. My role, however, is to assess the epidemic at any given time based on the infections that are emerging, where they are occurring and how they are being treated. This is how I come up with proposals to the Minister for measures and I stick to that.”

The current plan is to have all meeting restrictions lifted by July and to start lifting some restrictions next week after 35% of people have received a vaccine.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.