From Iceland — 350 Suggestions For Name For New Lava Field Submitted

Photo by Art Bicnick

Erupting volcanoes create lava fields, and the burning question on the minds of many Icelanders is: what to name the lava field formed from the Geldingadalur eruption?

RÚV reports that the nearby town of Grindavík held a contest from March 31st through April 9th asking people to submit their proposed names for the new lava field, and to explain their reasoning for their choices. He added that some people have also submitted suggestions for naming the new volcano.

Now, Grindavík Town Council is pouring over the suggestions, and Eggert Sólberg Jónsson, the culture and recreation department manager for the town, told reporters that many fun and interesting names were submitted. These names will be examined by town council, the Árni Magnússon Institute, and the owners of the land upon which the eruption is happening.

Interestingly, it is not permitted to name parcels of land or regions after living people, but this did not stop people from suggesting naming the new lava field “þríeykið”, or “the trio”, which is the term often used to refer to Alma Möller, Þórólfur Guðnason and Víðir Reynisson of Iceland’s pandemic response team. Further suggestions were made that were in some way related to the coronavirus.

The town council will meet on Tuesday afternoon, and Eggert believes it will not take long to choose a name for both the lava field and the volcano.

