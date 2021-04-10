From Iceland — RVK Newscast #93: An Incredible Lava Flow Break Out Of The Mountain & Melt The Snowy Ground

Photo by Art Bicnick

In this edition, we visited the newest fissure in the Fagradalsfjall’s volcanic system and witnessed an amazing event when the top of the volcano broke and the lava tide streamed down claiming the land all around where we had stood but minutes before. You’ll see a unique images of the event, when the lava streamed down melting snow and eating up the ground. We also visited the dwarfish third fissure. Shortly after we left the area, a fourth fissure came up between number 2 and 3. All this and more in the Reykjavík Newscast.

Location: Fagradalsfjall

Newscast sponsored by Einstök Beer

