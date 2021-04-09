From Iceland — RVK Newscast #92: The New Fissure And Its Long Lava Flow

Photo by Art Bicnick

Two new fiery cracks appeared in the earth on Monday, only 500 metres from Geldingadalsgos. The lava has now flowed to Merardalur, more than a kilometre away. But after we visited the area a third fissure also appeared.

The area close to Grindavík is changing rapidly; for example, the lava around the original eruption is now well over ten metres high. All of these eruptions are connected to the same volcanic system, and scientists say that there could even be more.

Location: Meradalir

Newscast sponsored by Einstök Beer

Take a look at the volcano collection in our shop

If you are looking for a compiled information set from Iceland, please consider subscribing to our newsletter

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door