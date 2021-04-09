From Iceland — RVK Newscast #92: The New Fissure And Its Long Lava Flow


RVK Newscast #92: The New Fissure And Its Long Lava Flow

Published April 9, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Art Bicnick

Two new fiery cracks appeared in the earth on Monday, only 500 metres from Geldingadalsgos. The lava has now flowed to Merardalur, more than a kilometre away. But after we visited the area a third fissure also appeared.

The area close to Grindavík is changing rapidly; for example, the lava around the original eruption is now well over ten metres high. All of these eruptions are connected to the same volcanic system, and scientists say that there could even be more.

Location: Meradalir

