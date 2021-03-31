From Iceland — Fosshótel Reykjavík To Become The Quarantine Hotel

Photo by Vísir/Egill

Iceland’s largest hotel, Fosshótel Reykjavík, will become the new quarantine hotel as of the 1st of April. And no, it’s not an April Fools joke.

This was announced by the Icelandic Red Cross after a decision was made by the Icelandic government.

It says that the Red Cross has agreed to the government’s request for the management of a new quarantine hotel that will be opened due to stricter border control measures that will take effect on Thursday.

The Red Cross will be in charge of the quarantine hotel, as well as the current epidemic building at Rauðarárstígur, which will remain open. Other hotels may also be used if needs be.

The new measures stipulate that all those who come to Iceland from dark red countries, ie., countries where the 14-day incidence of COVID-19 infection exceeds 500 per 100,000 population should stay in government housing during quarantine or isolation.

The government have published a report showing all the dark red countries as of Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Hard to predict how many visitors are coming

Since early 2020, the Red Cross has been in charge of epidemic houses at Rauðarárstígur in Reykjavík, Akureyri and elsewhere.

It is difficult to estimate the number of guests who will have to stay in quarantine hotels and epidemic hospitals in the coming weeks, but officials can take a guess at it being in the hundreds.

It is not possible to book at a quarantine hotel and those who go there will receive information about this before arriving in the country.

Information on current disease control rules can be found on covid.is, but the Red Cross will continue to share information related to the coronary virus epidemic on raudikrossinn.is and on social media.

