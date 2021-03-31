From Iceland — Eruption Site Will Be Open From 6-18 Over Easter

Photo by Art Bicnick

The eruption site at Geldingadalur will be open from 6:00 in the morning to 18:00 in the evening over the Easter weekend, provided weather conditions remain good.

Responders will begin evacuating the eruption site at 22:00 each evening.

This was stated in an announcement from the police in Suðurnes.

An exceptionally busy area

Yesterday, access to eruption sites was closed around six o’clock as there was a large number of people who made their way to the eruption.

A series of cars reached Grindavíkurvegur yesterday, which is far from volcanoes. An announcement from the police states that it is forbidden to stop and park vehicles on or by Grindavíkurvegur.

“If things go awry like yesterday, the police will have closing posts at the intersection of Reykjanesbraut and Grindavíkurvegur, the intersection of Suðurstrandarvegur and Krýsuvíkurvegur. There will also be a closing post on Krýsuvíkurvegur,”says the announcement.

Remember remember, the COVID rules

The police also want to remind people that there is a regulation on the restriction of meetings due to COVID-19, as public gatherings are extremely limited.

People are also reminded that if it is not possible to stay two metres apart at the site, masks should be worn.

Þórólfur Guðnason, the chief epidemiologist, has also encouraged people to wait to visit the eruption sites while the epidemic in Iceland is being brought under control.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.