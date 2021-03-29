From Iceland — Police Watching Out For Those Breaking Quarantine To Visit Volcano

Photo by Art Bicnick

In the wake of concerns that people might be breaking quarantine regulations in order to visit the Geldingadalsgos eruption, police are now more closely supervising arrivals to Keflavík International Airport and the eruption site, Vísir reports.

As per the current regulations on visiting Iceland, everyone who arrives in Iceland must undergo two screenings while staying in quarantine for five to six days between them. While there are some exceptions to this rule, including those who have shown certification of being vaccinated or having had coronavirus already, this regulation applies to nearly everyone.

Regardless, chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason has expressed concerns that people who are supposed to be in quarantine are visiting the eruption site. The volcano is located quite close to the airport, and it therefore may be tempting for some people to forego going directly into quarantine and opting instead to visit Geldingadalsgos.

In order to deter this, police both at the airport and at the eruption site have increased supervision in order to look for people who might be breaking quarantine, whether visitors or Icelandic residents.

For some people, going directly from the airport to the volcano is a legal option. As Suðurnes chief of police Úlfar Lúðvíksson told reporters, “Those directing supervision at the airport tell us that those who intend to be in Icelandic for two to five days are individuals who are vaccinated or have already had COVID.”

With that being the case, if you intend to visit Iceland with the intent to visit the volcano, please familiarise yourself with the current border regulations and have your vaccination or previous infection documentation ready. Otherwise, book a long enough stay to abide quarantine and allow yourself enough time to visit the volcano.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.