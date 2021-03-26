From Iceland — RVK Newscast #89: Two New Cinder Cones About To Emerge


RVK Newscast #89: Two New Cinder Cones About To Emerge

Published March 26, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The small cinder cone from the volcano at Geldingadal became very active on Wednesday and is now almost as big as the first one. Also, it looks like the valley will soon fill with lava, and therefore the big question is: What happens after that? Experts say the lava will probably head east towards the road called Suðurstrandarvegur in the east of the Reykjanes Peninsula. Valur and Pollý also met with Dr. Matthew Roby and he told us about his upcoming show about volcanos in the Icelandic sagas.

66 North clothes – https://shop.grapevine.is/search?q=66+north

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer
Location: Geldingardalsgos
If you are looking for a compiled information set from Iceland, please consider subscribing to our newsletter – https://grapevine.is/newsletter-sign-up/

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Concerns That Person Diagnosed Outside Of Quarantine Was Linked With Group Trips To Eruption Site

Concerns That Person Diagnosed Outside Of Quarantine Was Linked With Group Trips To Eruption Site

by

News
Advised Not To Bring Dogs To The Volcanic Eruption

Advised Not To Bring Dogs To The Volcanic Eruption

by

News
Former City Councilman Gets Six Months Probationary Sentence For Money Laundering

Former City Councilman Gets Six Months Probationary Sentence For Money Laundering

by

News
Volcano Site Closed By Weather And Gas

Volcano Site Closed By Weather And Gas

by

News
COVID Roundup: Six Domestic Cases, One Outside Quarantine

COVID Roundup: Six Domestic Cases, One Outside Quarantine

by

News
Government Believes It Can Vaccinate 40,000 People In April

Government Believes It Can Vaccinate 40,000 People In April

by

Show Me More!