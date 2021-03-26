From Iceland — RVK Newscast #89: Two New Cinder Cones About To Emerge

Photo by Art Bicnick

The small cinder cone from the volcano at Geldingadal became very active on Wednesday and is now almost as big as the first one. Also, it looks like the valley will soon fill with lava, and therefore the big question is: What happens after that? Experts say the lava will probably head east towards the road called Suðurstrandarvegur in the east of the Reykjanes Peninsula. Valur and Pollý also met with Dr. Matthew Roby and he told us about his upcoming show about volcanos in the Icelandic sagas.

66 North clothes – https://shop.grapevine.is/search?q=66+north

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer

Location: Geldingardalsgos

If you are looking for a compiled information set from Iceland, please consider subscribing to our newsletter – https://grapevine.is/newsletter-sign-up/

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door