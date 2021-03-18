From Iceland — RVK Newscast #84: Vaccinated Tourists From Outside Schengen Allowed to Visit Iceland


RVK Newscast #84: Vaccinated Tourists From Outside Schengen Allowed to Visit Iceland

Published March 18, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Today’s biggest news must be that the Icelandic government agreed yesterday to allow tourists from outside the Schengen Area—who have been vaccinated—to visit Iceland.
There were only 1900 earthquakes yesterday, making it one of the slowest earthquake days for almost three weeks. Nonetheless, geologists believe that an eruption could go off anytime soon. And finally, a heat wave! Well, an Icelandic one. So not really a heatwave.

