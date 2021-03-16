From Iceland — Húsavík Nominated For An Oscar

Photo by Screenshot/Netflix

The song ‘Húsavík’ from the film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is nominated for the award in the category of Best Original Song.

Residents of Húsavík are excited for their little town to gain global attention again after it was seen in the film.

The people of Húsavík have fought hard for the award and released a video where they waited for the academy to give the Húsavík people the Oscar.

The video has been very popular across the United Kingdom and the United States.

Happiness in Húsavík

In an interview with Fréttablaðið, Örlygur Hnefill Örlygsson, hotel manager in Húsavík and one of the organizers of the Oscar campaign, said, “I think people have no idea how important this is for such a small place, this presentation that is going to come now. I’m crying now. This is unbelievable!” adds Örlygur.

Örlygur watched the live broadcast of the nominations together with other Húsavík residents in a big tent inside Húsavík Cape Hotel. All the residents of the town are ecstatic with the news.

The Oscars will be presented for the 93rd time on April 25.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.