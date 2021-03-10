From Iceland — Lucky Escape For Young Boy Hit By Runaway Car

Lucky Escape For Young Boy Hit By Runaway Car

Published March 10, 2021

The two-year-old boy who was hit by a runaway car on Sunday afternoon has left intensive care, and appears to have had a lucky escape according to RÚV.

Garðar Ingi Jónatansson was playing on a swing in Hafnarfjörður when the car—which had been left unattended, without the brake applied—rolled down a hill and trapped him. People nearby lifted the car off Garðar Ingi, and he was cared for by a local doctor until an ambulance took him to hospital. He is currently being treated at Hringur Children’s Hospital.

“He has a crack above his left ear that goes down under his eye, but that will heal,” said the boy’s father, Jónatan Ingi Jónsson, of his son’s escape. “We have been told many times that this is a miracle.” He added that Garðar Ingi is happy now that he is out of his hospital bed, and is looking forward to coming home.

The boy’s family are grateful that the accident did not have a more serious outcome, and are not looking for anyone to blame.

“It was a huge shock, but it’s kind of calming down now. There were human mistakes, but everyone makes mistakes,” Jónatan Ingi said.

