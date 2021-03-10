From Iceland — Bus Stop Art Given A Higher Profile

Photo by Geoffrey Þ. Huntingdon-Williams

Reykjavík is famous for its street art, and the city’s creative community is known for supporting talented individuals when they brighten civic spaces.

Prikið, the cafe on Bankastræti, is well-known for its deep involvement in the creative lifeblood of the city. They have just cemented that reputation further by arranging for public art by a local artist to be moved across town for safekeeping, and to raise the profile of the work.

Artist Margeir Dire, who died aged 33 in 2019, worked in various media including murals around Reykjavík. One of his works has adorned the shelter at a bus stop on Njarðargata for years, but Geoffrey Þ. Huntingdon-Williams of Prikið decided that this work by their former regular customer needed a place more centre-stage.

“Margeir’s home ground was, and still is, Prikið,” Geoffrey explained. “We came up with the idea that we could have the shelter preserved in our street, which has been an informal gallery of wall art in the city centre for the past decade. We will take care of it and keep it well.”

The shelter was uprooted by crane, and moved intact to its new home next to Prikið.

“The move went very well, and we would like to thank the City of Reykjavík for their kindness and cooperation,” Geoffrey added. A plexiglass plate will be placed over the picture to keep it safe.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door