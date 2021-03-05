From Iceland — Icelandic Police Fine Arriving Passenger For Quarantine Breach

Photo by HMH

Icelandic authorities continue to enforce pandemic control measures at the border and within the country.

Earlier this week police spoke to a man outside a store in Njarðvík—close to Keflavík Airport—who told them that he had just arrived from Paris, and was heading for Reykjavík.

Officers informed him that he should have gone straight into quarantine, and given the man’s circumstances police believe that he was in violation of the Epidemic Prevention Act. It is expected that the man will receive a fine, according to RÚV.

Also last week, several visitors arriving in Iceland were turned away at the border for not complying with pandemic regulations on arrival.

The Icelandic government publishes details of what documentation is required at the Directorate of Health website, and also offers wider guidance on pandemic measures affecting visitors to Iceland at their covid.is website.

