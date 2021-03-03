From Iceland — Research Scientists Rescued From Earthquake Region

Photo by icesar.com

Two researchers from the Icelandic Meteorological Office were rescued yesterday, after they became lost on the Reykjanes peninsula and requested help.

The workers, a man and a woman, became separated from their group as they were studying gasses connected to the seismic activity currently taking place in the area. Local search and rescue teams were activated, according to mbl.is, and the coast guard launched their helicopter to assist the search.

The workers were not in an area defined as dangerous, although the whole area around Keilir—where they were working—is currently experiencing seismic activity, and is subject to the possibility of lava eruptions. The workers had GPS devices with them, which helped with the search, and RÚV reports that at least one of them was an experienced mountaineer.

The missing workers were found before nightfall, and were apparently unharmed—other than being tired, cold and wet—according to mbl.is.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.