From Iceland — Landspítali Asking People To Look Elsewhere

The management at Landspítali have asked those with minor injuries or minor illnesses to not go to the emergency room in Fossvogur.

This is due to the heavy workload that the emergency room is experiencing.

The hospital recommends that people who need minor medical attention to go their neighbourhood health centres, to Læknavaktin, or to call Símavaktin at 1700 or 1770 (within Iceland only).

Sorry, there’s no room at the hospital.

There are now many patients who are waiting at the emergency room to be admitted to Landspítali’s inpatient wards.

As a result, the waiting time for emergency services has been massively extended.

In a video posted on the hospital’s Facebook page, Hjalti Már Björnsson, chief physician of emergency medicine, said, “Unfortunately, the situation in the hospital at Landspítali today is very serious. There are now dozens of patients waiting to be admitted to Landspítali’s inpatient wards and unfortunately they cannot get there and are therefore being kept in the emergency department.”

Does it hurt when I do this?

People who go to the emergency room will be prioritized depending on the severity of their injury/illness.

Those who are suffering from minor injuries and illnesses will likely have to wait a long time to be seen due to the high traffic the hospital is experiencing.

