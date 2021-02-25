From Iceland — This Weekend In Weather; Warm, Windy and Maybe A Little Bit Wet

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

In what comes as no surprise to anyone, the weather this weekend will fluctuate as usual.

It’s expected to warm up on Friday and Saturday but in typical Icelandic fashion, it’ll drop right back down to freezing with some light rain.

On Friday, the temperature will sit between 4-11°C, being mostly dry in the northeast. The rest of the country will unfortunately have to deal with some light rain showers and southerly 8-15 m/s winds.

On Saturday, the temperature will remain the same as Friday with rain expected across parts of the country. Those lucky enough to be in the northeast will be happy to know that it will stay dry.

Stronger southwest winds are expected by the evening with showers of rain or snow and falling temperatures.

Finally on Sunday, the temperature will drop right back down to freezing with a southwest gale blowing across the island. There will also be moderate wind as the evening rolls in.

