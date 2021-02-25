From Iceland — Quiznos Bids Farewell To Iceland

Photo by olis.is

After 13 years on our fair shores, the sub shop Quiznos will be leaving us forever, Viðskiptablaðið reports. Decreased revenue due to the global pandemic is the stated cause, but Ólís—the petroleum company who own the Quiznos operations license in Iceland—plan to open their own takeaway chain in its place.

“We’ve experienced a great drop in revenue in the pandemic, just as other industries have,” Ólís director Jón Ólafur Halldórsson told reporters. “Ever since the pandemic got here, we have been constantly trying to economise and as such, have reduced operational costs along with the decreasing revenue in recent months. Closing Quiznos is a necessary part of those operations, unfortunately.”

Select Quiznos locations, found at Ólís gas stations around the country since 2007, will continue to operate while their supplies last, but will be gradually phased out. In their stead, Ólís will be launching their own takeaway venture.

“We are not at all putting our oars back in the boat,” Jón Ólafur said. “We are moving forward with our own chain, ReDi Deli, which is our own trademark and has been doing well. It’s simpler in operations to run your own brand, and more economical, as franchises such as Quiznos can run up considerable costs. We’re using the opportunity to turn things around.”

As such, if you for whatever reason love Quiznos subs and have not had one in a while, now would be the time to rectify that.

