From Iceland — Revenue From Tourists Decreased By 75%

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Revenue from foreign tourists amounted to 117 billion ISK last year, a 75% decrease from the previous year when revenue was 470 billion ISK.

This comes from a report given by Statistics Iceland.

COVID making an impact.

Revenue from passenger transport by air last year amounted to 30.5 billion ISK, a 78% decrease from 2019 where revenue reached 140 billion ISK.

Figures from Statistics Iceland show that departures from Keflavík amounted to 10,460 in January this year.

In the same month in 2019, 159,000 flights left from the airport. This is a decrease of 93%.

The number of overnight stays decreased as much proportionally between the years as there was about 20,000 in 2020 but over 290,000 in 2019.

The number of departures of visitors with foreign citizenship decreased by 96% and the number of Icelanders by 84%.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.