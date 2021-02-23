From Iceland — 50 People Can Meet and 150 Can Come Together In Schools

Photo by Art Bicnick

New regulations have been announced by Svandís Svavarsdóttir, the Minister of Health, that will take effect as of tomorrow for the next three weeks.

The rules were announced after a meeting was held today between the ministers that discussed Þórólfur Guðnason’s proposal that he submitted over the weekend.

The report will all the information will be published today.

“These are significant relaxations now as we have had a good time and it was good to get double zero this morning,” said Svandís, referring to the fact that there had been no domestic infection or any leak through the border.

Personal space, respect it!

Citizens are still heavily advised to stay two metres apart where possible and masks will still be enforced in all shops.

It is expected that 200 people will be allowed into certain venues such as museums, performing arts events and the like. Restaurants will be allowed to hold up to 50 people until 22:00 and must vacate by 23:00.

After the meeting, Svandís spoke with journalists, saying, “Perhaps the most important and outstanding thing is that we increase from 20 to 50 these general number restrictions.”

Back to school once again.

Control measures in schools have been relaxed, with 150 students allowed to be together all forms of education.

If it is not possible to comply with the one metre rule in schools, masks must be worn.

“This is a great day of joy,” said Lilja Alfreðsdóttir, Minister of Education and Culture, when the rules about schools were announced.

Sporting fans, rejoice!

Spectators will be allowed to attend sports matches, with up to 200 people being able to watch live sport provided they can remain distanced.

Svandís said, “Assuming people can sit in seats, there is a meter between unrelated parties and people are wearing masks. If this is not possible, the rules of 50 in space apply as the general rule. So this is a change for sports fans.”

In addition, the maximum amount of people in gyms and public swimming baths has all been raised.

