From Iceland — COVID Roundup: One New Domestic Case, In Quarantine At Time Of Diagnosis

Photo by Pixabay/Hvesna

One new case of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. This marks the first time in a week that a domestic case was detected, the last known domestic case being detected on February 11th. This person was in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

8 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 26 people are currently in quarantine, with another 27 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 2.2, up slightly from 1.9 yesterday, while incidence at border screening is now at 4.6, down slightly from 5.2.

9,658 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 5,537 vaccinations underway.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

