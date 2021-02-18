From Iceland — Icelanders Can Return Home Without PCR Test But Will Likely Be Fined

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Icelandic citizens will not be barred from entering the country if they do not have a valid PCR test, but they could be fined.

The new rules for travellers entering Iceland state that they must present a negative PCR certificate no older than 72 hours.

Border guards will be allowed to turn away foreign nationals if they do not meet the requirements for a negative PCR test upon arrival in the country.

The new regulations will come into effect on Friday 19th February.

Domestic cases remain zero.

For the sixth day in a row, there have been no COVID-19 cases domestically in the country. Eight people are currently in hospital with the virus but none of those are in intensive care.

The new regulations will be added to the current rules; meaning that upon entering the country, one must have a negative PCR certificate and still do the 5 days quarantine with a test at either end.

Time to slowly relax domestic rules.

Chief epidemiologist, Þórólfur Guðnason, plans to submit proposals to the Minister of Health that will ease the current restrictions for those living in Iceland.

This was stated at the civil defence meeting that was held this morning.

Þórólfur said that with the stricter disease control rules at the border, there will be an opportunity to relax domestic rules.

“Launching this arrangement now (which will take effect tomorrow) will give an indication of how safe this arrangement will be,” says Þórólfur.

He added that the border control rules could be altered in May, provided the infection rate drops at the border.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.