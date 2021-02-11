From Iceland — Reykjavík Police Hunt American Duo For Possible Breach Of Quarantine

Photo by HMH

Reykjavík police are looking for two American men after a suspected breach of pandemic law last Sunday.

They were in the Lebowski Bar on Laugavegur, apparently discussing the fact that they should have been in quarantine at the time, according to Vísir. Bar staff called the police to report the incident, but the men had left the bar by the time police arrived.

Jóhann Karl Þórisson, the city’s Assistant Chief of Police, said: “We did not catch them, but we are going to talk to them this week,” according to Fréttablaðið.

The current regulations stipulate that those arriving in Iceland must undergo a double covid-test, with five days of quarantine between (with certain exemptions).

