From Iceland — Large Fire Sets Korpúlfsstaðavegur Ablaze

Photo by Vilhelm - VÍSIR

Firefighters in Reykjavik were sent to Korpúlfsstaðavegur to extinguish an out of control brushfire earlier this morning.

It remains to be clear as to what started the fire but the damp moisture in the ground meant that there was a large cloud of smoke covering the area.

According to the fire brigade, they received a call shortly before 8 o clock to which their response was to send two brigades out to deal with the situation, with help from Hafnarfjörður arriving soon after.

The fire itself did not spread to any houses nearby but all residents living in Víkurhverfi have been advised to keep their windows shut until the smoke has cleared up.

The fire warden claims that the blaze did not damage the golf course nearby. The firefighters were able to contain the fire in the north side of Korpúlfsstaðir and east of Korpúlfsstaðavegur, in-front of Bakkastaðir.

The fire brigade were already dealing with another incident in Úlfarsárdalur. There, a pizza had burnt in an oven near Friggjarbrunn and the apartment needed to be extinguished.

As of 9:20am this morning, the firefighters have dealt with the fire and traffic has been reopened around the area.

