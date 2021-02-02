From Iceland — Large Fire Sets Korpúlfsstaðavegur Ablaze

Large Fire Sets Korpúlfsstaðavegur Ablaze

Published February 2, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Vilhelm - VÍSIR

Firefighters in Reykjavik were sent to Korpúlfsstaðavegur to extinguish an out of control brushfire earlier this morning.

It remains to be clear as to what started the fire but the damp moisture in the ground meant that there was a large cloud of smoke covering the area.

Vilhelm – VÍSIR

According to the fire brigade, they received a call shortly before 8 o clock to which their response was to send two brigades out to deal with the situation, with help from Hafnarfjörður arriving soon after.

The fire itself did not spread to any houses nearby but all residents living in Víkurhverfi have been advised to keep their windows shut until the smoke has cleared up.

Vilhelm – VÍSIR

The fire warden claims that the blaze did not damage the golf course nearby. The firefighters were able to contain the fire in the north side of Korpúlfsstaðir and east of Korpúlfsstaðavegur, in-front of Bakkastaðir.

The fire brigade were already dealing with another incident in Úlfarsárdalur. There, a pizza had burnt in an oven near Friggjarbrunn and the apartment needed to be extinguished.

Vilhelm – VÍSIR

As of 9:20am this morning, the firefighters have dealt with the fire and traffic has been reopened around the area.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Grapevine’s Fifth “Ask Me Anything” Session

Grapevine’s Fifth “Ask Me Anything” Session

by

News
Pressure On Disney To Add Icelandic Voiceover To Disney+

Pressure On Disney To Add Icelandic Voiceover To Disney+

by

News
COVID Round-Up: One New Case, Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Round-Up: One New Case, Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

News
Geysir Stores Shut Their Doors And Lays Off Their Staff

Geysir Stores Shut Their Doors And Lays Off Their Staff

by

News
More COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive In Iceland

More COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive In Iceland

by

News
RVK Newscast #70: Shooting At The Mayor’s Car & No New Covid Cases For 2 Days

RVK Newscast #70: Shooting At The Mayor’s Car & No New Covid Cases For 2 Days

by

Show Me More!