From Iceland — RVK Newscast #70: Shooting At The Mayor's Car & No New Covid Cases For 2 Days

Published February 1, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Art Bicnick

There have been no new domestic Covid-19 cases for two days now, although we are picking up cases at the border. The EU will get more doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks, and there is still optimism that we will vaccinate 70% of the adult EU population before the end of the summer. And someone shot at the mayor of Reykjavík’s family car. The police have already arrested two people suspected to be involved.

