From Iceland — The Coming Weekend In Weather: Cold, But Mostly Sunny With Mild Winds

Photo by Art Bicnick

If the high winds this past week have gotten you down, take heart: the weekend looks to be shaping things up, but you should definitely wear some extra layers.

In the days to come, temperatures will be low but there will be very little precipitation and mild winds.

On Friday, temperatures will range from 0°C to -6°C along coastal areas, with cloudy skies apart from the south, and winds at three to six metres per second.

Saturday will bring sunnier skies for most of the country, with the exception of the south, although temperatures will fall into the single digits below zero. The east may experience scattered snow showers.

On Sunday, clouds will begin to move into the western part of the country, while sunny skies will prevail in the east. Temperatures will remain quite low, and the northeast may get some snow. These conditions are expected to continue through Monday morning.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.